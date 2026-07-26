Meet First Housemate Of #BBNaija Season 11, T-Ram

24-year-old Nigerian streamer, T-Ram, is the first male housemate introduced for Big Brother Naija Season 11, which premiered on July 26, 2026.

Naija News reports that T-Ram, who was introduced by the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, describes himself as tenacious to the core and on a mission to become Africa’s biggest streamer.

T-Ram said he entered the house with a clear, competitive mindset, stating that he is there strictly for the gameplay, with no room for romance, distractions, or apologies.

The new edition is expected to bring together a fresh group of young Nigerians who will spend several weeks under the watch of Big Brother, competing for a record-breaking prize of ₦160 million while entertaining millions of viewers across Nigeria and beyond.

From friendships and romance to heated arguments, strategic alliances and surprise evictions, Season 11 is set to provide fans with another round of the drama that has made the show one of Africa’s most-watched reality programmes.

In other news, BBNaija star, Seyi Awolowo, has revealed that he tried to keep his famous family background private when he auditioned for the 2019 reality television show because he wanted to be judged based on his personality and ability rather than his surname.

He made this known during an appearance on The Nigeria Meter Podcast, where he spoke about his experience before entering the BBNaija house.

Seyi, who is the grandson of late Nigerian nationalist and statesman Chief Obafemi Awolowo, said his original plan was to participate in the competition without other contestants knowing who he was related to.

According to him, that plan came to an end during the live introduction on stage when the show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, announced his full name before he entered the house.

He said he had hoped to be introduced simply as Seyi, but the moment his surname was mentioned, every contestant became aware of his family identity.