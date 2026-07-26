I Was Warned Not To Marry Her, Wedding Night Turned To A Lie – Actor Jimmy Rolland Opens Up On Failed Marriage

Nollywood actor, Jimmy Rolland, has opened up about his failed marriage, claiming that his former wife gave him false information about her past before they got married.

Naija News reports that the actor made the claim during an appearance on the African A-List podcast, where he shared details about his relationship, the events surrounding his marriage and the challenges he faced after the separation.

Rolland said he ignored concerns raised by people close to him before the marriage because he believed his former wife was being honest with him.

He explained that his mother and some friends had advised him against going ahead with the union after seeking spiritual guidance, but he chose to proceed.

The actor revealed that he and his former wife dated for four years before getting married.

According to him, she had told him she was a virgin and had insisted that they wait until their wedding night before becoming intimate.

Rolland said he later discovered that the information she gave him was not true, leaving him deeply hurt and disappointed.

He admitted that he felt he should have ended the relationship after the discovery but decided to continue with the marriage at the time.

The actor also spoke about the impact of the separation, saying the most painful part was losing regular access to his two children.

He said: “I am not a fool. I saw signs, but I was hypnotised by my mother-in-law. My mother and friends made spiritual consultations and warned me not to marry her, but I did not listen. She told me she was a virgin, so I did not bother to make attempts to make love to her. We dated for four good years. After our introduction, she said, ‘Till the wedding night.’ I had to wait for some months, then on the wedding night, it ended up to be a lie.

“I was disappointed, and I should have walked away, but I did not. It was not me. What was disheartening is that we have two kids together, and she took them away. Because of the children she took away, I had a stroke. Because of too much thinking about those children, I had a stroke. My mother still cries because she wants to see those children.”