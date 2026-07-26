Gov Adeleke, Accord Party Adopt Tinubu For 2027 Presidential Election

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, and the national leadership of the Accord Party (AP) have adopted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the party’s candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

The decision followed a meeting between Adeleke and the party’s national leadership on Saturday night in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The spokesman for the Adeleke re-election campaign, Pelumi Olajengbesi, disclosed the development in a statement, saying the meeting focused on issues affecting the party and preparations for forthcoming elections.

According to the statement, the party leadership stressed the need for the Tinubu administration to complete major infrastructure projects already underway across the country.

Among the projects highlighted were the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road and the Sokoto-Badagry Highway.

The Accord leadership said completing the projects was important to ensuring that ongoing federal infrastructure investments deliver their expected benefits.

Naija News understands that the endorsement effectively positions Tinubu as the presidential candidate the party intends to support in the 2027 general election.

The meeting also discussed the forthcoming August governorship election in Osun State.

Accord leaders warned against violence, intimidation and electoral manipulation during the election.

They also cautioned against the alleged use of security agencies to harass or intimidate members and supporters of the party in the state.

The leadership called for a peaceful and credible electoral process in which all political parties and candidates would be allowed to compete freely.

Among the Accord national officers present at the meeting were the National Chairman, Maxwell Mgbudem; Deputy National Chairman, Maryam Sale; National Secretary, Ajaja Abiola Adebukola; and National Treasurer, Abdulazeez Oyeniyi Salaudeen.

Others included the National Organising Secretary, Ibe Thankgod, and National Publicity Secretary, Omorogbe Joseph.

The meeting was also attended by Accord state chairmen from across the country.