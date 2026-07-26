FG Denies Planned Electricity Tariff Hike

The Federal Government has dismissed reports suggesting that electricity tariffs are set to rise, insisting that there is no plan to increase charges for consumers in any service band.

The Special Adviser to the President on Power Infrastructure in the Office of the Vice President, Sadiq Wanka, clarified this in a statement issued on Saturday following reports about comments he made at a recent power sector event.

Wanka said his remarks had been taken out of context, stressing that the government remained committed to shielding vulnerable electricity consumers from higher costs.

“There is no planned tariff hike for any grid consumer across any service band. The government remains committed to protecting vulnerable households through continued tariff support,” he stated.

According to the statement, Wanka’s comments were made during a presentation at the Asharami Square 3.0 event held in Lagos on July 22, 2026.

The presentation, the government explained, centred on investment opportunities in Nigeria’s electricity sector and the reforms being pursued to attract more private capital across the power value chain.

“The Special Adviser’s comments were made during a presentation… where he addressed investment opportunities in the power sector and how the Federal Government’s reform programme has opened new avenues for investors across the power value chain,” the statement read.

Wanka also restated the tariff policy contained in the National Integrated Electricity Policy (NIEP), which was finalised in December 2024 and subsequently approved by the Federal Executive Council in May 2025.

“In that context, he reaffirmed the tariff policy direction set out in the National Integrated Electricity Policy… a long-standing, publicly available policy of gradually transitioning to cost-reflective tariffs, already implemented for ‘Band A’ electricity consumers,” the statement added.

Subsidies To Remain For Other Bands

The presidential aide, however, said the policy should not be interpreted to mean that electricity subsidies would be withdrawn from consumers outside Band A.

“For all other consumer bands, he was clear that there is no plan to remove subsidies. Rather, the Government is exploring how to deliver value and support more efficiently,” the statement noted.

The government said one of the options being considered was the Power Consumer Assistance Fund, established under the Electricity Act 2023, to ensure that subsidies are better targeted at consumers who need them most.

According to the statement, the fund could allow financial support to be channelled directly through consumers’ electricity accounts or other identity-linked platforms.

It said the approach was expected to improve transparency in the administration of subsidies while also strengthening confidence among investors in the electricity market.

The government also acknowledged the role of journalists in communicating public policies, urging the media to ensure clarity and accuracy when reporting reforms in sensitive sectors such as electricity.

“The administration of President Bola Tinubu recognises the vital role journalists play in policy communication… Government counts on the continued support of the media in this important national duty,” the statement said.