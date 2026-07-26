Don’t Kill Me – KWAM 1 Reacts To Paternity Dispute Involving 12-Year-Old Girl

Fuji music star Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as Kwam 1, has responded for the first time to allegations that he fathered and abandoned a 12-year-old girl identified as Azizat.

Naija News reports that he spoke during a live performance at the 10th coronation anniversary of the Onikate of Ikate, Oba Lateef Adams.

The controversy gained attention after a woman, Ogechi Eleana, appeared in an interview with Feel Right News TV, where she claimed she was once K1’s pedicurist and had a relationship with the singer for more than seven years.

She alleged that she became pregnant during the relationship and that the musician asked her to end the pregnancy, promising to provide money for the procedure.

According to her, she refused and later lost contact with him.

While addressing the issue during his performance, K1 did not admit knowing Ogechi or confirm having any relationship with her.

Instead, he dismissed the allegations and suggested that those making such claims should continue discussing them on social media platforms.

“On your phone, turn on Bluetooth. Go to TikTok, then go to Facebook. Anybody who has an unnecessary pregnancy is just like a giveaway. These children, don’t kill me. Go and say it on TikTok and other social media platforms”, he said during the performance.

Ogechi further claimed that she later sought help from the late Kabiru Agbabiaka, who allegedly reached out to the singer on her behalf.

She also said she visited K1’s late mother with the child and alleged that the elderly woman became emotional after seeing the girl’s resemblance to the musician.

Azizat, who appeared alongside her mother during the interview, appealed for assistance, saying financial hardship had forced her out of school.

She said she had written her own songs based on her life experiences and hoped to build a career in music but had not received the support needed to move forward.

The teenager also appealed to the Fuji star to assist her and her mother.