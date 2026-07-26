2027 Presidency: Details Of Meeting Between Jonathan, Turaki-Led PDP Faction Emerge

The faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Taminu Turaki held a closed-door meeting with former President Goodluck Jonathan in Abuja, focusing on the Federal High Court judgment on a suit instituted by the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT).

Naija News reports that the high-profile consultation meeting comes days after the Federal High Court in Abuja struck out the suit filed by the PDP Board of Trustees seeking an order directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise the Kabiru Turaki-led interim National Working Committee and publish its details on the commission’s records.

The court upheld the preliminary objections raised by INEC and other defendants, holding that the plaintiffs lacked the legal standing to institute the action and that it had no jurisdiction to entertain the suit.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Salim Ibrahim said, “The court does not decide hypothetical or academic questions,” stressing that the evidence before it showed INEC had monitored the PDP convention that produced the rival leadership recognised by the electoral umpire.

He further held that the suit sought to reopen issues already settled in previous proceedings before striking it out.

Although neither the PDP nor Goodluck Jonathan disclosed the purpose of the meeting, party sources in an interview with Vanguard said discussions centred on the implications of the court’s decision, and the delegation also sought the view of the former president regarding the lingering crisis within the party.

The source said, “The discussion was essentially on the implications of the judgment. The delegation briefed the former president on the outcome of the case and sought his views on the way forward for the party.”