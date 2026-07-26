‘By Midnight, Voter Registration Ends’ – INEC Rules Out Extension

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has insisted that the Continuous Voter Registration exercise ends on Sunday, July 26, 2026, and urged those yet to register to take advantage of the remaining hours before the registration window closes.

Naija News reports that this comes amid calls by some opposition political parties for an extension over concerns that millions of citizens could be excluded from the 2027 general elections.

However, the INEC National Commissioner, Mohammed Haruna, in an interview with Punch, maintained that the commission would not extend the deadline, stressing that the registration exercise had to close to allow the electoral body to begin cleaning the data already collected.

Haruna explained that the commission’s Information Technology team and the Voter Registration Department would begin processing the data immediately after the closure of the registration window.

According to him, INEC would deploy its Automated Biometric Identification System to detect and remove multiple registrations before the provisional voters’ register is displayed for public scrutiny, adding that the final number of newly registered voters would only be known after the biometric verification and the claims and objections process.

He said, “By midnight on Sunday, voter registration ends. There won’t be any extension. There are so many things that we need to do at the back end. We have to draw a line; otherwise, we won’t be able to produce a clean copy of what has been posted.

“We have this automatic biometric system that will check whether somebody has registered more than once. They will publish the register for claims and objections. That is, if anybody thinks a name shouldn’t be on the register, or if he has some claims, for instance, that his name has been omitted or some of his details are incorrect.

“So, it’s after all that has been done that we will have a final figure, which we will now add to the existing 93 million or so. That will then become the voters’ register. We are mandated to give every political party a copy ahead of the election.”

Haruna also dismissed concerns over the number of Nigerians who may be excluded from the 2027 electoral process by the closure, stating that INEC could only account for eligible citizens who presented themselves for registration.

He added that the commission had recorded registrations through its online platform, physical registration centres and INEC offices across the 774 local government areas.

Also, the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Dayo Oketola, in an interview with the aforementioned publication, said the decision to end the Continuous Voter Registration exercise was in line with constitutional and legal provisions and necessary to pave the way for preparations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Oketola said there was no unusual pressure on the registration portal, stressing that the system was built to accommodate the volume of applicants throughout the exercise.

While dismissing concerns that the closure of the registration exercise would disenfranchise eligible Nigerians, Oketola said the commission embarked on extensive nationwide voter education and awareness campaigns to encourage participation.

Oketola added that bringing the registration exercise to an end is necessary to allow the commission to complete several critical activities before the elections, stressing that allowing voter registration to continue indefinitely would disrupt the commission’s preparations.