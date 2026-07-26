Why Buhari Did Not Want To Hand Over To Tinubu – Babachir Lawal

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has disclosed that late former President Muhammadu Buhari did not openly support President Bola Tinubu during the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary because of concerns about his suitability.

Naija News reports that Lawal disclosed this during an interview with Symfoni TV released on Saturday.

He claimed that Buhari initially didn’t want to hand over to Tinubu because of religious and ethical principles.

According to Lawal, Tinubu had played a significant role in previous APC campaigns by providing resources and political strategists, making it difficult for Buhari to oppose his presidential ambition.

“Bola Tinubu brought people and we coerced him to change the trajectory of the campaign through those his people.

“Buhari is a human, and he’s a decent guy. So I am the only person that confront him with these facts.

“He will not say I don’t know. He would not say it’s a rumour because I was there.

“So why would he deny him (Tinubu)? Why would… in the end he said okay,” Lawal said.

The former SGF said that ahead of the APC presidential convention, he proposed that Buhari should remain neutral and allow party delegates to determine the party’s candidate.

“As we were going to the convention, I said, ‘Oga’, let’s make a deal. I said look, this man (Tinubu), we now know that on the basis of your religion and your ethics and your upbringing, you don’t want to hand over to this man, but he has helped us get here.

“So there’s no way. Let’s make a deal. Stay neutral and allow me to run the process.

“If we go to the convention and the party faithfuls defeat him, so be it. Your hand is not in it,” he said.

Lawal said Buhari rejected the proposal at first, insisting that he would ensure Tinubu emerged as the APC candidate if left to manage the process.

“But Buhari said that’s not an excuse. I know you, you will give Bola Tinubu this ticket.

“I say, are you God now, sir?

“Buhari said, no, you started with me since 2002. So I know how you work. I know your methodologies. That man, if I leave him to you, he’ll get the ticket.”

Lawal said he argued that even if Tinubu secured the APC ticket, the outcome of the general election would ultimately be decided by Nigerians.

“I say, okay, okay, granted. If he gets the ticket, it means you are now a prophet. However, you’re ascribing to me qualities I don’t have.

“But let’s assume it happens. Supposing the general election rejects him, is that you?”

According to Lawal, Buhari also raised concerns about whether Tinubu would treat members of their political camp fairly if elected president.

“He mentioned some things. This man, is he going to be fair to our people? Is he going to be this?

“I said, yes, as long as I’m there, you know, I can checkmate him.

“He said, ‘Okay, deal.’”