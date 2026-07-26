‘Buhari Had Access To Intelligence About Tinubu’s Lack Of Clear Genealogy, Education’ – Babachir Lawal

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has alleged that late former President Muhammadu Buhari had access to intelligence reports concerning President Bola Tinubu’s upbringing, genealogy and educational background even before accepting his political support during the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Lawal made the disclosure during an interview with Symfoni TV, stating that Buhari had longstanding concerns about Tinubu’s background.

According to Lawal, whenever the late Buhari had occasionally raised complaints about Tinubu, he would remind him that those issues were already known before they sought Tinubu’s support.

He said, “So anytime Buhari would complain about Tinubu, I bring up the history and Buhari, being a man of conscience, would agree.”

When asked about Buhari’s specific complaints regarding Tinubu, Babachir Lawal replied: “The complaints everybody has. Buhari was a president before he became another president. He had access to intelligence about Tinubu’s upbringing, about his lack of clear genealogy, his education. He knew everything, and that’s one of the things I used against Buhari.

“I said, sir, before we went into this merger, before we went into looking for his support before the merger. We knew these things, don’t you?

“Buhari would say he does. I say okay. So, but yet we asked for his support, and he gave it to us wholeheartedly, along with other things. So how come now suddenly he has become evil?”

According to Lawal, he once told late Buhari it was morally wrong to turn against someone whose support had been accepted despite existing concerns.

He added, “I don’t think it’s Islamic, but certainly for me as a Christian, it’s unChristian-like to bite the finger that fed you.

“At the point you were looking for his support, you knew this. You should have said, ‘I don’t want the support of a crook,’ but you didn’t. So Buhari said yes, thank you, and changed.”