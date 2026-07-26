APC Names Uzodinma, Akpabio, Others For 2026 Osun Governorship Campaign Council (Full List)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the composition of its National Campaign Council and its Sub-Committees for the Osun State Governorship Election scheduled for Saturday, 15 August, 2026.

The details were announced in a statement on Sunday by the APC National Secretary, Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru.

Naija News reports that the National Campaign Council is chaired by the Governor of Imo State and chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Hope Uzodinma.

The council also has the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, as co-chairmen.

The Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Political and Other Matters, Ibrahim Kabir Masari, serves as Deputy Chairman, while Deputy President of the Senate, Barau I. Jibrin, is the Secretary of the Council.

“The Council comprises eminent Party leaders, governors, members of the National Working Committee, principal officers of the National Assembly, ministers, federal and state legislators, and other key stakeholders drawn from across the country to drive the Party’s campaign towards victory,” the statement added.

To ensure seamless coordination and effective execution of campaign activities, the party also constituted specialised sub-committees covering Election Planning and Management; Finance and Resource Mobilisation; Contact, Grassroots Engagement and Mobilisation; Logistics and Campaign Management; Monitoring and Compliance; Protocol; Media and Publicity; Security; Youth Mobilisation; Special Interest (Persons with Disabilities) Mobilisation; Women’s Mobilisation; and Secretariat functions.

The inauguration of the National Campaign Council and its Sub-Committees is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at the Transcorp Hilton Event Centre, Abuja at 12:00 Noon.

Below is the full list.