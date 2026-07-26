‘Amaechi Desired To Pair With The Devil, Just Another Version Of Wike’ – Babachir Lawal

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has asserted that the political ambition of ex-Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, is driven by ‘personal excessive ambition’.

Naija News reports that Lawal made this known during an interview with Symfoni TV, when asked whether Amaechi had won the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential ticket and how his leadership skills compare with major rivals like Peter Obi, President Bola Tinubu, and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

Lawal also said the former Governor of Rivers State desired to pair with the devil, but he has nothing against him.

According to Lawal, Amaechi is just another version of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The former SGF, however, maintained that despite his criticism of Amaechi’s political decisions, he still holds a positive personal opinion of the ADC vice-presidential candidate.

He said, “Well, it’s just unfortunate that because of his, maybe personal excessive ambition, he desired to pair with the devil. But I have nothing against him.

“Overall, my assessment of him as a human being, as a person, is positive. But as a leader, I don’t know because he is brash. He is something like that.

“He’s another version of Wike, almost polished, but better than Wike.”