2027: ‘APC Is In Serious Crisis, It Will Soon Unfold’ – Sam Amadi 

The Director of Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts, Sam Amadi, has claimed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is in a serious crisis despite being in power.

Naija News reports that Amadi made this known in a post via his 𝕏 handle, insisting that the APC is fairly stable and there is no truly organised party in Nigeria.

Amadi further declared that supporters of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), presidential candidate, Peter Obi, would be the most reliable voters in 2027.

According to him, Obidient Movement, OK Movement and NDC may be in crisis, but Peter Obi’s supporters are not in crisis.

He wrote: “Obidient movement may be in crisis, OK movement may be in crisis. NDC may be in crisis.

“But most @PeterObi voters are not in crisis. They will be the most reliable voters in 2027.

“Actually apart from @OfficialAPCNg there is no truly organized political party in Nigeria.

“APC is fairly stable because it is in power to share patronage. Even at that, it is in a serious crisis as it will unfold close to the election.

“Nigeria is a massive crisis, nothing new. We wait to see how these crises play out in 2027.

“We need a strong political movement beyond all these to save Nigeria. Hopefully after 2027 the real work begins.”