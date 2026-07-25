Voter Registration Ends July 26 – INEC Reminds Nigerians

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called on eligible Nigerians who have yet to register to vote to take advantage of the final days of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, which ends on Sunday, July 26, 2026.

Naija News reports that INEC gave the reminder in a public notice shared on its 𝕏 handle on Saturday, stressing that prospective voters still have the opportunity to complete their registration before the deadline.

The commission said applicants could carry out the registration process online through its dedicated CVR portal or visit any of its designated centres across the country for assistance.

“Your future won’t wait. Neither should you. The Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise ends Sunday, 26 July 2026,” the commission said.

INEC said Nigerians who require physical assistance could visit its state offices, local government area offices or other designated registration centres to complete the process.

According to the electoral body, the centres will remain open every day, including weekends, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. until the exercise formally closes.

“You can complete your voter registration online from start to finish via cvr.inecnigeria.org. If you need assistance, visit any INEC State Office, LGA Office, or designated registration centre to complete your registration in person,” the commission added.