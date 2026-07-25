‘See You Soon’ – Vinicius Message To Haaland Sparks Madrid Transfer Rumours

Real Madrid forward, Vinicius Junior, has invited Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland, to join him for a holiday after sharing pictures of himself working out with American actor Terry Crews.

The Brazilian forward shared a carousel of pictures on social media showing him spending time with Crews during his off-season break in his hometown of Rio de Janeiro.

Naija News reports that Vinicius is currently enjoying his holiday after representing Brazil at the 2026 World Cup. He is expected to return to training with Real Madrid ahead of the club’s pre-season preparations.

Sharing the pictures, the 26-year-old tagged Haaland and wrote, “We are waiting for you, @erling.”

One of the pictures showed Vinicius and Crews lifting dumbbells during a workout session.

In another image, the actor was seen holding a Brazil national team jersey belonging to the Real Madrid star, while another photograph showed Crews interacting with a member of Vinicius’ family.

The invitation to Haaland appears to be linked to a popular meme that circulated during the 2026 World Cup.

The meme gained attention ahead of the last-16 clash between Brazil and Norway, featuring a parody of a famous scene from the 2004 comedy movie, White Chicks.

In the original scene, Crews sings to Marlon Wayans. However, in the edited version of the meme, Vinicius replaced Crews while Haaland took the place of Wayans.

The meme caught Haaland’s attention, with the Manchester City striker commenting on a post and suggesting that he and Vinicius should recreate the scene.

Vinicius responded with a laughing comment, writing, “Hahahaahahahaha.”

The two football stars appeared to develop a close friendship during the World Cup, despite representing different countries. Their relationship attracted attention after Norway eliminated Brazil from the tournament.

Following the match, Vinicius interrupted Haaland during a post-match interview. The two players exchanged a brief handshake before embracing, further highlighting their growing friendship.

Haaland celebrated his 26th birthday on Tuesday, July 21, with Vinicius also sending him a message on social media.

The Real Madrid forward commented on the Manchester City striker’s birthday post, writing, “Happy birthday bro see u soon.”

The message quickly caught the attention of football fans, with some speculating about what Vinicius meant by “see you soon.”

However, there has not been any official indication that Haaland is set to leave Manchester City or join Real Madrid.