Tyson Fury Beats Wach To Keep Anthony Joshua Showdown Alive

Tyson Fury stayed on course for a long-awaited all-British clash with Anthony Joshua after stopping Mariusz Wach in a low-profile heavyweight bout in Thailand on Friday, July 24.

Tyson Fury, 37, controlled the fight from the opening bell at the Max Muay Thai Stadium in Pattaya before the outclassed 46-year-old Pole failed to answer the bell for the eighth round.

The victory was Fury’s 36th as a professional and keeps alive hopes of a blockbuster meeting with Joshua, who faces Albanian heavyweight Kristian Prenga in a comeback fight in Saudi Arabia later tonight, July 25.

“I went through my test tonight. Let’s see if he can get through his,” Fury said after the bout.

There had been speculation that Fury would travel directly to Jeddah after the bout, with plans for him and Joshua to announce their long-awaited showdown in the ring if Joshua secured victory. Fury, however, dismissed those suggestions and revealed he was heading back home instead.

“I’ve got to face off with my wife. I’ve got to iron when I get home. I’ve been away for six out of the last seven months,” he said.

“I’m not going to Jeddah, I’m going home to my wife and kids. I’m going to regroup, and hopefully we’ll have a big fight signed next week.”

Uncertainty remains over the venue for a potential Fury-Joshua fight. Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has said the former world champion’s contract requires the bout to be staged in the United Kingdom, although reports continue to link it with a venue in the United States.

“We’ll head wherever we’re going to head,” Fury said.

“Who knows? It could be in Vegas, New York, Ireland, London. Who knows where the fight’s going to be?”

Naija News gathered that Fury’s victory over Wach was not shown live on television or radio. Instead, footage from the fight will feature in the third series of the Netflix reality programme At Home With The Furys.