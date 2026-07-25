2027 Presidency: Turaki-Led PDP Faction Meets Jonathan [Photos]

The faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Taminu Turaki on Friday met with former President Goodluck Jonathan ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that the meeting came days after the faction announced Jonathan as its presidential candidate for the 2027 election, despite the former President’s continued silence on whether he intends to contest.

Jonathan was announced as the faction’s presidential candidate in absentia, as he was not present at the event where his nomination was formally ratified.

The former President has, however, not publicly declared his intention to seek the presidency in 2027. Jonathan had earlier indicated that he was still considering his options ahead of the next general elections.

On May 7, the former President said he would consult widely before making a decision on whether to contest the 2027 presidential election.

His statement followed a protest by a group of supporters who stormed his Abuja office and called on him to return to the presidential race.

Jonathan told the protesters that he would consult with relevant stakeholders before deciding on the matter.

However, since making the statement, the former President has not publicly addressed the issue or formally declared his interest in contesting the 2027 presidential election.

The latest meeting between Jonathan and the Turaki-led faction of the PDP is believed to be part of ongoing political discussions ahead of the 2027 elections.

However, details of what transpired during the meeting were not immediately available as of the time of filing this report.