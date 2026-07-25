Transfer Updates: Rodri, Álvarez, Fernandes, Guimarães, Diomandé, Rashford, Leão, Others

Real Madrid are increasingly confident of signing Manchester City midfielder Rodri. The Athletic reports Los Blancos believe a transfer agreement can be reached for the 30-year-old Spain captain, who is entering the final year of his contract after delaying a decision on a new deal at the Etihad.

Arsenal are exploring a player-plus-cash transfer deal for Atletico Madrid striker Julián Álvarez. Cadena SER claims the proposed package could see Viktor Gyökeres move in the opposite direction, with Atletico open to negotiating only with the Gunners should the Argentina international leave this summer.

Roma have entered the transfer race for Fulham winger Oscar Bobb. Retsport, via Football Italia, reports the Norwegian is a transfer target despite only joining the Cottagers from Manchester City six months ago.

Paris Saint-Germain are yet to submit an official €120m (£102m) bid for RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomandé. Bild reports the delay has revived the hopes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Manchester City, while Sky Germany adds that Real Madrid have already seen a €100m transfer offer rejected by the Bundesliga club.

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães remains Arsenal’s top transfer target. The Telegraph reports Bournemouth’s Alex Scott is also admired, although The Times says Newcastle will reject Arsenal’s opening £70m bid for the Brazil international. Mundo Deportivo adds that Mikel Arteta is prepared to increase the offer to as much as £90m to secure the 28-year-old.

Manchester United have no intention of selling captain Bruno Fernandes. Teamtalk reports the Portugal midfielder remains central to the club’s plans despite ongoing speculation over his future.

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah continues to attract transfer interest from Como. Sky Italia reports the Serie A side are set to hold talks with Chelsea but have been told the England international will not be sold for less than £30m.

Chelsea have also made an opening offer for Bayer Leverkusen youngster Kerim Alajbegović. Kicker reports the Blues have formally approached the German club for the highly rated 18-year-old winger and could increase their bid to as much as €40m.

Arsenal and Hamburg remain in negotiations over Fábio Vieira. Florian Plettenberg reports the Portugal midfielder is keen to return to the Bundesliga after enjoying a successful loan spell there last season.

Marcus Rashford’s future at Manchester United remains uncertain. The Mirror reports the England forward has been invited to feature in the club’s forthcoming Amazon documentary, a move that suggests senior figures remain open to keeping the 28-year-old at Old Trafford.

Former Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is edging closer to a move to Turkey. Nicolo Schira reports the Egypt forward has reached an agreement in principle with Besiktas over a one-year contract with the option of a further season.

Aston Villa have opened talks with Chelsea over Nicolas Jackson. The Sun reports Unai Emery wants to reunite with the Senegal striker, with the Blues valuing the 24-year-old at around £65m as Villa prepare for the possible departure of Ollie Watkins.

Brentford have submitted an opening bid for West Ham left-back El Hadji Malick Diouf. Foot Mercato reports discussions between the two Premier League clubs are ongoing.

Eintracht Frankfurt are prepared to sell striker Noel Futkeu for around €8m this summer, according to Sky Germany.

Chelsea are also closing in on the signing of Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix. Fabrizio Romano reports the Frenchman has completed his medical ahead of a £52m move to Stamford Bridge.

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha has reached a verbal agreement to join Chilean giants Colo Colo, Fabrizio Romano reports.

Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest are both monitoring Rayo Vallecano full-back Andrei Rațiu, according to Matteo Moretto.

Hull City are in advanced talks with Burnley over a move for midfielder Florentino Luís, Ben Jacobs reports.

Galatasaray have submitted a €30m bid for AC Milan winger Rafael Leão, although Nicolo Schira says the Italian club are demanding at least €50m for the Portugal international.