Tinubu Bags UNN Honorary Doctorate In Education

The Renewed Hope Neighbour to Neighbour Initiative has congratulated the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on the conferment of an honorary Doctor of Science degree in Education by the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

The group described the honour as a recognition of the First Lady’s contributions to education, women empowerment, humanitarian service and national development.

Tinubu received the honorary degree during the university’s convocation ceremony on Saturday.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Hon. Belusochukwu Enwere, the group said the award reflected what it described as the First Lady’s leadership and commitment to improving the lives of Nigerians.

“This well-deserved honour is a powerful testament to your remarkable service to humanity and your enduring commitment to building a better future for Nigerians through education, empowerment and compassion,” the statement read.

The group said that since Tinubu became First Lady in 2023, the Renewed Hope Initiative had implemented programmes in education, healthcare, agriculture, economic empowerment and social investment across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

According to the initiative, its programmes have reached more than 40 million households across the country’s 774 local government areas through partnerships with government agencies and development organisations.

It added that thousands of women had benefited from business grants, vocational training, digital and ICT skills programmes, agricultural support and equipment aimed at improving their livelihoods.

The initiative has also provided scholarships to students, promoted maternal and child healthcare and distributed relief materials to vulnerable households, persons with disabilities and families affected by disasters and economic hardship.

The group said the South-East had also benefited from the First Lady’s programmes through women and youth empowerment schemes, educational support, healthcare and nutrition campaigns, food distribution and grants to vulnerable residents.

It added that several initiatives in the region had focused on skills acquisition, indigenous businesses and increased economic participation by women.

The group said Tinubu had also continued to advocate girls’ education and youth development, encouraging young Nigerians, particularly girls, to embrace education, discipline and innovation.

Her advocacy, it added, had also focused on family stability, social inclusion and creating more opportunities for women.

The Renewed Hope Neighbour to Neighbour Initiative said the honorary doctorate went beyond ceremonial recognition and reflected growing acknowledgement of the First Lady’s social interventions.

The group described the award as both a celebration of her achievements and an encouragement to continue her advocacy for education, women empowerment and inclusive development.

It said the recognition further strengthened Tinubu’s standing as an advocate of human capital development and social transformation in Nigeria.