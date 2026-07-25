‘The State Of North Is Totally Hopeless’ – Hamza Al-Mustapha

Former Chief Security Officer to the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, has said the state of the northern region is totally hopeless.

Naija News reports that Al-Mustapha, who made this known at the third edition of Late General Hassan Usman Katsina’s memorial conference held in Kaduna on Saturday, also said Nigeria is in a sorry state.

Al-Mustapha accused the leaders of the northern region of abandoning the founding fathers and being unbothered about the future.

He further stated that he may be arrested for speaking the truth about the state of the country.

He said, “But many people may like what I will say. From the situation of the North, and indeed in Nigeria, every child in the streets to the elites, if they are truly there, know that the state of Nigeria is in a sorry state. The state of the North is totally hopeless. Speaking the truth to the situation is meant for patriots. People who praise leaders in power are deceivers; they are threats. Reading from the contents of the second edition of the lecture series, true to itself, that is the true state of the nation.

“It took time to coincide with details, but unfortunately, the attendance to me is what I’m extremely disturbed about. From the theme of this year’s lecture. Talking about from the sacrifice to strategy. This alone, ought to make all the governors in the North to be here as early as 8am. They don’t have the thinking, they don’t have the sacrifice, they don’t understand it, they don’t also have no strategy for the country.

“They don’t care about their future. The system is rotten. Sincerely, the representative of Mr. President, listen, you are in Northern, governors that are right here cannot attain this. They don’t understand. We quickly make referrals to countries that matters in the world, but nobody can tell American leadership or a child or a student that their founding fathers matters not. Quickly, that person or those persons are enemies of the land, but here in Nigeria, those who are in leadership positions don’t even understand what leadership is all about. number two from that book and from the disease going on i wish we have time i wish i may be arrested here because i’ll speak the truth, i said the truth.”