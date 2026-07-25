Sokoto Govt Denies Link To Viral Ritual Over 2027 Election

The Sokoto State Government has distanced itself from a self-proclaimed soothsayer, popularly known as Mai Shaho, following the circulation of a viral video in which he allegedly performed a ritual while making claims about the outcome of the 2027 governorship election.

The state government said it had no connection with the man or his activities, describing attempts to link the administration to the alleged ritual as false and misleading.

Naija News reports that the Director General of Media and Publicity to the state governor, Abubakar Bawa, made this known in a statement issued on Friday.

The government’s reaction followed the circulation of a video showing the soothsayer allegedly burying a live goat while making predictions about the 2027 governorship election.

In the video, the man was said to have claimed that the governorship candidate of an opposition political party would fail to secure the support of voters in the election.

The development generated controversy, with some people attempting to link the alleged ritual to the administration of Governor Ahmed Aliyu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, the state government strongly denied having any relationship with the soothsayer.

It said neither the government nor the APC had any connection with the individual or his activities.

The government said it did not support the use of rituals, prophecies or claims of supernatural powers to influence political outcomes.

It stated, “The government does not endorse or associate with soothsayers, marabouts, magicians or anyone claiming supernatural powers to influence political outcomes.”

The government added that it remained committed to democracy and believed that the outcome of elections should be determined by voters.

“We remain committed to democratic principles and firmly believe that elections are decided by the will of the people through the ballot box,” the statement added.

The administration also reiterated its commitment to constitutional governance and peaceful political participation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Govt Rejects Claim On Aliyu, ADC Candidate

The Sokoto State Government also dismissed claims that the prediction contained in the viral video about a possible contest between Governor Ahmed Aliyu and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate, Manir Muhammad Dan’Iya, represented its position.

It said the video was the personal action of the individual involved and should not be interpreted as reflecting the views, policies or political strategy of either the state government or the APC.

The government stressed that political contests should be decided through democratic processes and the votes of the people, rather than through rituals, prophecies or mystical claims.

The government further warned against activities capable of creating public distrust, promoting superstition or heightening political tension ahead of the 2027 elections.

It said actions that contradict the religious and moral values of the state would not receive its support or protection.

The government also urged those involved in practices it described as contrary to the teachings of Islam to stop immediately.

“We urge those engaging in practices that are contrary to the teachings of Islam to desist immediately and refrain from using politics to promote actions capable of creating religious controversy or misleading the public,” the statement said.

It called on the Sokoto State Hisbah Board and other relevant authorities to investigate the matter and take appropriate action where necessary.

The government said the move was necessary to prevent the spread of misleading claims and ensure that political activities ahead of the 2027 elections remained peaceful and within the bounds of the law.