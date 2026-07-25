Records Under Threat As 2026 WAFCON In Morocco Promises New Milestone

Several long-standing records could be broken when the 2026 TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) kicks off in Morocco on Sunday, July 25.

The expanded 16-team tournament is expected to usher in a new chapter in the competition’s history. In a release titled “TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations records that could be broken,” the Confederation of African Football (CAF) highlighted several milestones that could be rewritten, from appearances and titles to individual and team goalscoring feats.

Cameroon captain Gabrielle Aboudi Onguéné is on the verge of making history. If she features against Mali at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium on Wednesday, July 29, she will become the first player to appear at eight WAFCON finals, moving clear of Nigeria’s Onome Ebi, who featured in seven editions.

Nigeria’s Francisca Ordega and Osinachi Ohale also have a chance to extend their remarkable legacy. The Super Falcons pair jointly hold the record for the most WAFCON titles with five each and could increase that tally to six if Nigeria retain the continental crown. CAF described the duo as “perennial winners and overall leaders”, adding that their longevity had made them an inspiration to footballers across the continent.

Another record under threat is the fastest goal in WAFCON history. Tunisia’s Mariem Houij has held that mark since scoring just 17 seconds into her country’s match against Togo at the 2022 tournament. CAF described it as a “lightning-fast sprint followed by a clean strike”, but believes one of the 413 players expected at this year’s finals could better that feat.

Nigeria legend Perpetua Nkwocha’s record of 11 goals in a single WAFCON edition also remains untouched. She set the benchmark at the 2010 tournament with hat-tricks against Mali and Cameroon among her goals. CAF called the achievement “an all-time high mark that remains the ultimate standard for goal-scoring efficiency on the continent, 16 years later!”

The overall scoring record for a single WAFCON edition could also disappear. A total of 66 goals were scored during the 2024 tournament in Morocco, the highest in the competition’s history. CAF said the expanded 16-team format and increased number of matches “provides the perfect opportunity to see this glass ceiling shattered and a new goalscoring record established.”