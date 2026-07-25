2027: PDP Chieftain Backs Peter Obi For Presidency

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Anselm Ijebor, has declared his support for former Anambra State Governor and 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Ijebor said he was ready to mobilise support for Obi, describing the former governor as a leader with a strong record of public service.

The PDP chieftain urged Nigerians to support candidates they believed had the experience, vision and capacity to tackle the country’s challenges and provide good governance.

While expressing his support for Obi, Ijebor also mentioned former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, saying both politicians had demonstrated commitment to public service and enjoyed significant support among Nigerians.

He said the 2027 election would provide Nigerians with another opportunity to choose leaders capable of moving the country forward.

“As the 2027 general election approaches, Nigerians have an opportunity to elect leaders with the experience, vision and capacity to deliver good governance and rebuild the country,” he said.

Ijebor commended Obi’s tenure as governor of Anambra State, saying he demonstrated integrity, competence and commitment to the development of the state.

He expressed optimism that an administration led by Obi would focus on key areas of the economy and improve the living conditions of Nigerians.

According to him, such an administration would prioritise infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture, job creation and security, while also promoting the empowerment of young people and women.

Ijebor further said Obi’s contributions to national development and unity had earned him recognition and support across the country.

The PDP chieftain called on eligible voters to actively participate in the 2027 electoral process and support candidates of their choice, Naija News reports.

He urged youths, women, elders and other stakeholders to take part in the democratic process while ensuring that campaigns remained peaceful and focused on issues that directly affected Nigerians.

“I call on every eligible voter, every youth, every woman, every elder and every stakeholder to participate in the democratic process and support the candidate they believe can move Nigeria forward,” he said.

Ijebor also urged political parties and their supporters to avoid violence, hate speech and other actions capable of undermining the electoral process.

He called on Nigerians to remain committed to peaceful and issue-based campaigns as the country prepares for the 2027 general elections.