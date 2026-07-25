Otti Sues Abia APC Spokesman For ₦5 Billion

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has instituted a ₦5 billion defamation suit against the spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Uche Aguoru, over allegations that the governor financed a plot to destabilise the opposition party.

Naija News reports that Otti, who won the 2023 governorship election on the platform of the Labour Party (LP), filed the suit before the Abia State High Court in Umuahia on July 3, 2026.

According to the writ of summons, the governor instituted the action in his capacity as a private citizen and not as Governor of Abia State or in the exercise of his executive powers.

He maintained that the legal action became necessary because Aguoru had allegedly “unlawfully attacked his reputation.”

The dispute followed a statement issued by Aguoru on May 31, in which he alleged that an unnamed businessman, described as a former APC member and close associate of Otti, facilitated the payment of ₦5 billion to unnamed individuals at the APC national headquarters.

Aguoru alleged that the money was intended to destabilise the party in Abia State.

He further claimed that part of the alleged ₦5 billion was given to an unnamed frontline APC aspirant with the “sole objective of creating confusion, sowing division, and undermining the unity of our great party.”

The APC spokesperson also accused the Otti administration of “deploying taxpayers’ monies on political misadventures” rather than addressing the needs of residents of the state.

Otti Issued Seven-Day Ultimatum

Following the allegations, Otti, through his lawyers, Ken Ahia & Associates, issued a pre-action notice to Aguoru in June.

In the letter dated June 3, 2026, the governor demanded a retraction and apology as well as details of the individuals allegedly involved in the ₦5 billion transaction.

Aguoru was given seven days from the receipt of the letter to meet the demands or face legal action. Following the alleged failure to comply within the stipulated period, Otti proceeded to court.

In his court filings, Otti asked the court to declare that Aguoru’s Facebook publications of May 31, 2026, were false, malicious and defamatory.

He also sought a declaration that the publications “meant and were understood to mean that the Claimant is corrupt, dishonest, guilty of diversion of public funds, political bribery, abuse of office, fraud, manipulation of the judiciary, abuse of state institutions and unfit to hold public office.”

The governor asked the court to compel Aguoru to permanently delete and retract the disputed publications from his social media platforms.

He also sought an order directing the APC spokesperson to publish an unreserved apology in at least two national newspapers and on Facebook within 30 days of the court’s judgment.

Otti further asked the court to order Aguoru to publish the judgment on his Facebook page and keep it pinned and visible for 30 consecutive days.

The governor is also seeking an interlocutory injunction restraining Aguoru and his agents from further publishing the disputed allegations or similar claims against him.

Otti asked the court to award him ₦5 billion in general and exemplary damages for the alleged injury to his reputation.

He also requested that Aguoru bear the cost of the legal action.

Additionally, the governor is seeking a post-judgment interest of 10 per cent per annum on any damages eventually awarded by the court, beginning from the date of judgment until the amount is fully paid.