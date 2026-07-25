Ondo APC Sets Up Reconciliation Panel

The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up a reconciliation committee to address grievances arising from the conduct of its primaries and the allocation of tickets ahead of the 2027 general election.

Naija News understands that the committee will be chaired by the Chairman of the Ondo State Oil-Producing Areas Development Commission, Biyi Poroye.

The move followed growing discontent among some aspirants who challenged the outcome of the party’s senatorial and House of Representatives primaries.

Some of the aspirants, who claimed they were initially declared winners, have approached the courts, alleging that their names were replaced on the list of candidates forwarded by the APC National Working Committee to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Among those who have openly expressed dissatisfaction is a former Ondo State Commissioner for Energy, Razaq Obe, who warned that the unresolved disputes could hurt the party’s chances in the state during the 2027 elections, including President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Speaking at the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Akure on Friday, the Ondo APC Chairman, Babatunde Kolawole, said the reconciliation committee was constituted after wide consultations with the party leadership.

Kolawole said the committee would begin work immediately and would comprise experienced party stakeholders and leaders with influence at both the state and national levels.

“There is no way we will go through political activities without issues. There will be political bickering, there will be arguments, but one thing that is good about our party is that we have internal mechanisms for resolving disagreements.

“We’ve done extensive consultations with the leadership, and approval has been given to set up a reconciliation committee that will hit the ground running immediately.

“Prince Biyi Poroye would lead the committee alongside very competent stakeholders and leaders with both state and national coverage to reconcile aggrieved members,” he said.

The APC chairman said the party remained determined to resolve disputes arising from the primaries through its established internal conflict-resolution mechanisms.

Obe Entitled To Opinion — Chairman

Reacting to criticisms from aggrieved aspirants, including Obe, Kolawole said party members were free to express their personal views but stressed that such comments should not be interpreted as the official position of the APC or the state government.

“Those who did not win have every right to express their opinions. Razaq Obe is entitled to his opinion. He did not speak on behalf of the party, the government or the leadership. He spoke as an individual,” he said.

Kolawole’s remarks came after Obe raised concerns about the potential electoral consequences of the crisis during an interview on Arise TV

Obe had argued that the internal disagreements could weaken the APC’s support base in Ondo State if they were not addressed before the 2027 polls.

“If you say go to elections today in the state, I don’t fear for other people who are playing these games, but for the President himself. In Ondo State, he had 67 per cent of our votes in the last election, the highest in the country.

“From what we know today, nobody can beat their chest and say we’re going to win election anywhere if we go into the 2027 election,” he said.