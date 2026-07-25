Tinubu: Fresh Details Emerge On Alleged Military Coup Plot

Fresh details have emerged on how military officers accused of plotting to overthrow President Bola Tinubu’s administration allegedly planned their operation, including the use of coded language, proposed execution dates, deployment of personnel and logistics arrangements.

The documents also reportedly shed light on what investigators described as the suspects’ proposed transition arrangement if the alleged operation succeeded.

The revelations were contained in confidential investigative documents said to run into more than 7,400 pages and comprising statements obtained from suspects, bank records, secret notes, records of alleged conversations and other exhibits gathered during the investigation.

According to Premium Times, which reviewed the documents, the alleged plan revolved around taking control of strategic military installations, securing broadcast facilities, mobilising troops and dealing with senior military commanders considered capable of frustrating the operation.

The claims remain allegations contained in investigative materials, and the accused officers are entitled to defend themselves against the accusations.

Officers Allegedly Coordinated Plot

Previous reports had identified Nigerian Army Colonel Mohammed Ma’aji as a principal figure in the alleged conspiracy alongside retired Colonel M.M. Adamu, Lieutenant-Colonel Shamsuddeen Bappah and Major Abdulkarim Ibrahim.

Military authorities reportedly said Adamu remained at large. Investigators were said to have obtained separate statements from Ma’aji, Bappah and Ibrahim concerning the alleged operational plans.

The documents further indicated that coded expressions were allegedly adopted to conceal discussions about the plan.

According to the investigative records, the suspects referred to themselves as “farmers,” while the wider alleged movement was described as “farming.”

Other agriculture-related terms were reportedly assigned specific meanings during their communications.

“Fertilisers” allegedly referred to logistics such as money, vehicles, weapons and supplies, while “harvest” represented the proposed execution day.

The term “digital farming” was allegedly used for the planned operation, while clerics approached to offer prayers for its success were reportedly described as “technical partners.”

Investigators also said the expressions “D-Day” and “H-hour” were used to describe the proposed day and time of the operation, respectively.

The documents further revealed disagreements and uncertainty over when the alleged operation would take place.

Ibrahim reportedly told investigators that the conspirators considered carrying out the operation in the early hours of the morning, although a final date was not agreed upon.

Three dates, September 27, October 1 and October 4, 2025, reportedly featured during discussions among some of the suspects.

October 1, Nigeria’s Independence Day, was among the dates allegedly considered.

Another suspect, Major Ilyasu Jamilu, reportedly told investigators that September 27, October 1 and another later date were discussed. He, however, maintained that no final date was chosen because preparations for the alleged operation were incomplete.

Ibrahim similarly told investigators that the timing ultimately depended on whether the necessary personnel and equipment were available.

“Col Ma’aji mentioned that the availability of troops and equipment would determine which of the dates would be D-Day,” he stated.

Logistics, Troops Reportedly Central To Plan

The investigative documents suggested that the availability of troops, equipment and other logistical requirements was a major consideration in determining when the alleged plot would be activated.

The materials also reportedly contained details of how responsibilities were assigned to individual participants and how strategic locations were identified as part of the wider plan.

Investigators alleged that preparations extended beyond the initial operation, with discussions also touching on what would happen if the alleged attempt to seize power succeeded.

The latest revelations add to details emerging from the investigation into the alleged plot and the roles authorities claim were played by individual suspects.

Investigative documents identified several expressions allegedly used by the suspects to disguise their communications:

Farming — the alleged coup movement

Fertilisers — logistics, including money, vehicles, weapons and supplies

Harvest — proposed execution day or “D-Day”

Digital farming — the planned operation

Technical partners — clerics allegedly approached to pray for the operation’s success