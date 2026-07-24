Why Wike’s Tinubu Endorsement Is Wrong – PDP Chieftain, Dan Ulasi

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Dan Ulasi, has asserted that the decision of Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to openly endorse President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections is wrong.

Naija News reports that Ulasi, during an interview on ARISE News, admitted that while Wike has the constitutional right as a Nigerian citizen to support any candidate of his choice, making such a declaration while occupying a leadership position in the opposition party sends the wrong signal to party members and supporters.

According to Ulasi, Wike could have waited until the election season before publicly stating his position and providing reasons for backing Tinubu.

Ulasi maintained that while no one can deny Wike the freedom to support Tinubu, doing so in his capacity as a PDP leader is demoralising to members of the party who are expected to rally behind the opposition ahead of future elections.

He said, “I did say it was wrong for the FCT minister, being the national leader of the PDP, to prematurely declare four months ago for Tinubu, even though he is serving under his government.”

Ulasi’s remarks come amid growing debates over Wike’s continued relationship with the Tinubu administration despite remaining a key figure within the opposition party.