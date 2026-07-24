US Lawmaker Moves Motion For The Immediate Release Of Nnamdi Kanu

A United States Congressman, John James, has moved a motion on the floor of the US Congress for the immediate release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

James claimed that the Nigerian government was enabling the slaughter of innocent Nigerians.

He called on the Nigerian government to conduct another trial on Nnamdi Kanu in accordance with its own constitution, based on evidence, with access to legal counsel, medical care, and international law pertaining to humane conditions of detention.

Naija News reports that the lawmaker moved the motion on Thursday and described Nigeria as the deadliest place on earth to be a Christian.

According to him, extremist groups like Boko Haram are allowed to operate without any meaningful response from authorities.

The lawmaker further claimed that Kanu was convicted in a false show trial for speaking out about what was happening in Nigeria, alleging that he is currently serving a life sentence in prison, convicted on false terrorism charges.

He said, “I implore my colleagues to support my bill for the Nigerian government to release Nnamdi Kanu immediately and unconditionally.

“America gives billions of dollars to Nigeria. We will not continue to fund Christian genocide.

“We have the moral obligation to stand up, so that our Christian brothers and sisters can worship the Lord our God in peace.”