Super Falcons Eye 11th WAFCON Title, $2 Million Prize In Morocco

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will begin their title defence on Sunday as the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) gets underway in Morocco, with a record $2 million prize money and four tickets to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup at stake.

The tournament will feature a record 16 teams, an increase from the 12 nations that competed at the previous edition.

Naija News reports that Nigeria, the 10-time champions and defending holders, will be the team to beat as they seek to add another continental title to their impressive record.

The Falcons produced one of the most memorable comebacks in the history of the competition when they defeated hosts Morocco 3-2 in the 2024 final.

Nigeria were two goals down at half-time but fought back to win the game, with Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Jennifer Echegini scoring the decisive goal late in the match.

Esther Okoronkwo, who plays in Canada, and China-based forward Folashade Ijamilusi scored Nigeria’s other goals in the final.

Both players are expected to play important roles as the Falcons begin their latest campaign for continental glory.

World Cup Target

Super Falcons coach, Justine Madugu, has set two major targets for his team, qualifying for the 2027 Women’s World Cup and successfully defending the WAFCON title.

Madugu said the immediate priority was to reach the semi-finals, a stage that would guarantee Nigeria one of Africa’s four automatic tickets to the World Cup.

“Our second goal is to defend the trophy and bring it back to Nigeria. We know it will not be easy because every other nation wants to depose us,” Madugu told reporters.

“We have in our possession something precious that everybody else wants. However, we will remain resolute and focused and try to achieve both objectives.”

The coach has selected a 25-player squad made up of experienced players and young talents from clubs in different parts of the world, including Mexico, Israel and China.

Abia Angels goalkeeper Fatima Oloko is the only home-based player in the squad.

Plumptre Misses Tournament

One major absentee from Nigeria’s title-winning squad is England-born defender Ashleigh Plumptre, who plays for Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad.

Plumptre is out of the tournament due to injury.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Rasheedat Ajibade will captain the Falcons.

The squad also includes Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in African women’s football.

Echegini, who plays alongside Ajibade at PSG, will also be hoping to repeat her heroics from the last final as Nigeria chase another gold medal.

Nigeria Face Zambia, Egypt, Malawi

Nigeria have been drawn in Group C alongside Zambia, Egypt and tournament debutants Malawi.

The top two teams in each of the four groups will advance to the quarter-finals.

Zambia are expected to provide the biggest challenge to Nigeria in the group, with the Copper Queens boasting some of the continent’s most dangerous attacking players.

Racheal Kundananji moved from Madrid CFF to American club Bay FC in 2024 for a transfer fee that was then a world record for a female footballer.

Her fellow forward, Barbra Banda, is also known for her consistent goalscoring ability and will be one of the players Nigeria must keep an eye on.

Malawi may be seen as underdogs, but they have the Chawinga sisters, Tabitha and Temwa, in their attack.

Tabitha plays for French giants Lyon, while Temwa represents Kansas City Current in the United States.

Hosts Morocco will be hoping to finally win the competition after coming close in the last two editions.

The Atlas Lionesses lost the 2022 final to South Africa before suffering another defeat against Nigeria in the 2024 final.

They will compete in Group A alongside Algeria, Senegal and Kenya.

Morocco’s meeting with Algeria on July 30 could attract significant attention due to the long-running political tensions between the two North African neighbours.

The dispute between the two countries has been linked to disagreements over Western Sahara, a territory rich in phosphate, as well as historical border issues.

South Africa, who defeated Nigeria in the 2022 final, are the top seeds in Group B.

The reigning champions of Africa will face Tanzania, Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso as they begin their campaign to reclaim the trophy.

Equatorial Guinea, who have won the competition twice, failed to qualify for this year’s tournament.

Apart from Nigeria, who have won the title 10 times, only Equatorial Guinea and South Africa have lifted the WAFCON trophy.

Ghana, Cameroon in Group D

Group D features 2024 bronze medallists Ghana, three-time runners-up Cameroon and newcomers Cape Verde.

Cape Verde will be hoping to make a strong impression on their debut and replicate the excitement generated by their senior men’s team at the 2026 World Cup.

The tournament will be staged across five stadiums in Morocco.

Three venues are located in the capital, Rabat, while two are in the commercial city of Casablanca.

A total of 34 matches will be played during the competition.

The tournament will also feature two matches between teams that lose in the quarter-finals. The games will help determine additional opportunities for African teams seeking places in the inter-continental World Cup play-offs.

With the expanded 16-team format, a record prize of $2m and World Cup qualification at stake, the 2026 WAFCON promises to be one of the biggest editions of the competition.