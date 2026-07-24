VIDEO: ‘If You Were Igbo, I Would Have Detained You’ – Police Officer Extorting UK Returnee Threatens

A video of some officers of the Nigeria Police Force attempting to extort money from a United Kingdom returnee along the Lagos-Sagamu Expressway has sparked outrage online.

Naija News reports that in the video, one of the officers at the checkpoint was heard asking for the owner of the vehicle and demanding ‘money’ from the traveller, but he declined, saying, “I came from the UK, and I am the owner. I don’t have anything Oga. If I have, I would have given you.”

The police officer, however, dismissed the statement, replying, “Go and do better thing.”

However, the motorist’s refusal to offer the officers money triggered a heated exchange between him and other officers at the checkpoint.

The officer was further heard telling the motorist that he was ‘lucky not to be Igbo or others’, else he would have taken him to the police station and detained him.

The officer said, “I just want to see how you are going to behave. If you are another person, Igbo or others, I will just carry you go (to the station). If you don’t have anything, go and park.”

The motorist then demanded the return of his driver’s licence, asking, “Then can I have my driving licence? Wetin I do na?”

Watch the video: