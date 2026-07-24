Police Confirm Arrest Of Officers After Viral ‘Anti-Igbo’ Threat

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested officers captured in a viral video attempting to extort money from a motorist along the Lagos–Benin Expressway.

Naija News earlier reported that in the video, one of the officers at the checkpoint was heard asking for the owner of the vehicle and demanding ‘money’ from the traveller, but he declined, saying, “I came from the UK, and I am the owner. I don’t have anything Oga. If I have, I would have given you.”

The police officer, however, dismissed the statement, replying, “Go and do better thing.”

However, the motorist’s refusal to offer the officers money triggered a heated exchange between him and other officers at the checkpoint.

The officer was further heard telling the motorist that he was ‘lucky not to be Igbo or others’, else he would have taken him to the police station and detained him.

The incident sparked widespread outrage on social media with several Nigerians calling for the arrest and prosecution of the officers.

Addressing journalists on the incident on Friday, the Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer (DSP), Abayomi Jimoh, said the erring personnel have been identified and arrested.

He said, “The Command wishes to inform the general public that the officers captured in the video have been arrested and identified as AP/No. 207454 ASP Elomore Sodayo, AP/No. 332012 Inspector Adefila Adewale, AP/No. 332449 Inspector Olorunfemi Opeyemi, and AP/No. 332369 Inspector Odusola Peter.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, CP Felix Ohagwu, psc, mnips, mspsp, has ordered a comprehensive investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine the level of culpability of each officer involved.”