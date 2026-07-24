‘Pilot Lost Control’ – Enugu Plane Crash Survivor Recounts Terrifying Experience

Nigerian fast-rising rapper cum content creator, Chinedu, also known as Triple Pin, has recounted how passengers escaped death on the Enugu Air aircraft that veered off the runway while landing at the Benin Airport.

Naija News reports that Triple Pin, in a video shared on his Instagram page after the incident, said the experience had changed his perspective on life.

The rapper said the heavy rainfall severely affected visibility during the flight, leaving him wondering how the pilot was navigating the weather.

According to him, the pilot lost control, and the aircraft circled repeatedly while attempting to land before things suddenly went wrong.

The content creator added that the aircraft did not burst into flames after leaving the runway because of the rain.

He said, “This is how these big dreams would have gone. Our plane crashed today. I used to see things like this in movies and on social media. I thought it was limited to that.

“The whole window was blurry because rain was falling. I was wondering how the pilot was able to continue despite the weather.

“When we got to our destination, and it was time to land, the pilot was rotating in the air, looking for where to land.

“He kept rotating, and that was how he lost control and moved towards the bush. All of a sudden, all I heard was noise. Everybody was in panic.

“The reason our plane didn’t catch fire was because rain was falling. That is how I would have died. That is how these big dreams would have been unfulfilled. I came out with no injury.”