‘You Can’t Speak For Everybody’ – Otti Fires Uzodinma On 2027 Southeast Support For Tinubu

The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has said the recent declaration by his Imo State counterpart, Hope Uzodinma, that all Southeast governors have agreed to support President Bola Tinubu in 2027 is a personal opinion.

According to Otti, who spoke at a press conference in Umuahia, Uzodinma does not have the right to speak on the political decision of other Governors.

He clarified that Governor Uzodinma can only express his personal support for President Tinubu’s re-election and cannot speak on behalf of other South East governors or the people of the region.

Naija News recalls that Uzodinma had claimed that the five governors of the Southeast region have resolved to work for the re-election of President Tinubu in 2027.

Uzodinma made the disclosure while speaking at a meeting with the Imo State Elders Council and traditional rulers in Owerri.

According to him, the decision to support Tinubu’s second-term bid, irrespective of political differences, was influenced by what he described as the President’s unprecedented commitment to the region’s development through landmark infrastructure and economic initiatives.

He argued that the administration of President Tinubu has delivered tangible dividends of democracy to the region, stating that evidence of federal intervention across the zone was visible.

However, Otti has denounced such claims, adding that it is too early for such talk and that everyone will make their decisions at the appropriate time.

See the video.