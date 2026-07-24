Osun Senator Dumps APC, Rejoins Wike-led PDP

The Senator representing Osun Central Senatorial District, Olubiyi Fadeyi, has announced his return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after leaving the All Progressives Congress (APC) over concerns surrounding the party’s ticket process for the 2027 general election.

Fadeyi, who confirmed the development on Thursday, said he had formally notified the Senate of his decision to quit the APC and rejoin the PDP.

The lawmaker also announced that he had emerged as the PDP candidate for the Osun Central Senatorial District ahead of the 2027 National Assembly election under the faction aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

“I am back in the PDP led by the FCT Minister, His Excellency, Nyesom Wike. I have already written to the Senate,” Fadeyi said.

He added, “I can also confirm that I am the candidate for Osun Central Senatorial District for the 2027 Senate election.”

Fadeyi had defected from the PDP to the APC in July 2025 alongside four other members of the National Assembly.

He subsequently sought the APC ticket to return to the Senate in 2027.

However, the party selected Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Adekunle Adegoke, as its candidate for Osun Central, a development which prompted Fadeyi to reassess his membership of the ruling party.

In his resignation letter, the senator said he joined the APC in good faith because of his support for President Bola Tinubu.

“I joined the APC as a progressive party in good faith to support Mr President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his ancestral home, which falls within my senatorial district,” he stated.

Fadeyi said he had also expected that earlier assurances concerning the nomination process would be respected.

The senator said he believed there was an understanding that he would be given the APC ticket for Osun Central through a consensus process.

He, however, maintained that the expected arrangement failed to materialise.

According to him, the eventual candidate selection process did not meet his expectations of fairness, transparency and internal democracy.

“Recent developments from the leadership of the APC in Osun State have created serious trust issues within the party and made my continued membership of the party untenable,” he said.

“No consensus process was genuinely conducted, nor were party primaries held in a transparent and acceptable manner.”

Fadeyi also expressed disappointment that some of the federal lawmakers who defected to the APC alongside him reportedly secured return tickets while he was denied the opportunity to contest on the party’s platform.

The lawmaker, however, stressed that his departure from the APC should not be interpreted as opposition to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to him, the decision was based on his conviction that political parties must respect agreements and uphold fairness, transparency and mutual trust in their internal affairs.