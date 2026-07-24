NCAA Threatens To Suspend Royal Air Maroc Over Passenger Complaints

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has threatened to suspend Royal Air Maroc’s operations in Nigeria over alleged repeated consumer protection breaches and unresolved passenger complaints.

Naija News reports that the warning was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu.

Achimugu said the regulator was considering tougher action after the airline allegedly failed to improve its handling of passenger complaints despite sanctions over similar consumer protection issues in 2025.

He said his department would seek a halt to the Moroccan carrier’s Nigerian operations until it gives assurances that passengers will be treated in line with applicable regulations.

“Strict enforcement will happen against this airline (Royal Air Maroc) and my department will push for a stoppage of Royal Air Maroc operations in Nigeria until they make a commitment to treat Nigerian passengers better.

“I am not the kind of public servant who is afraid to lose his job for the right reasons. I will never accept this behaviour from operators. It is not arrogance; it is simply adherence to rules that have, for ages, been treated like they don’t exist.”

Achimugu also accused the airline of baggage handling failures, poor passenger service and delays in resolving complaints. He alleged that several cases were settled only after the NCAA intervened.

According to the NCAA official, passengers whose baggage was delayed were not always promptly informed, while some affected travellers allegedly did not receive the immediate assistance required under consumer protection rules.

He further alleged that Royal Air Maroc repeatedly failed to honour invitations to meetings over outstanding complaints, claiming that its Country Manager, Ahmed Boussouf, sent representatives who lacked authority to take decisions.

Achimugu alleged that Boussouf responded to one invitation by saying, “Whatever you want to do, do,” which the NCAA official cited as evidence of the carrier’s approach to the regulator’s complaint-resolution process.

The authority had previously warned Royal Air Maroc and other international airlines over consumer protection issues in 2025, as the regulator increased enforcement against carriers accused of disregarding its directives.

Royal Air Maroc had not issued an official response to the latest allegations at the time of the source report.