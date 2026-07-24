Nasarawa Lawmaker Raises Alarm Over Killings

A member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly representing Udege/Loko Constituency, Onarigu Onah Kana, has raised concerns over renewed violence in his constituency, alleging that no fewer than 32 people have been killed within the last three months.

Naija News reports that Kana raised the matter on the floor of the Assembly under a matter of public importance, warning that the persistent attacks had created fear among residents and crippled farming and other economic activities in several affected communities.

According to the lawmaker, the crisis began on April 3, 2026, in Odeni Gida Electoral Ward of Nasarawa Local Government Area and has since resulted in deaths, injuries, displacement and destruction of property.

He alleged that more than 200 residents had been forced out of their homes, while houses, vehicles, motorcycles, food items, farmlands and other property estimated at millions of naira had been destroyed.

Kana listed Angwan Mada, Apura Adagba, Udege Kasa, Akyewa and Angwan Ogiri among communities affected by the violence.

“The people can no longer sleep with their two eyes closed. They are afraid to go to their farms, while crops are being destroyed by cattle,” he said.

The lawmaker further alleged that two residents were killed in Akum Electoral Ward on June 25 and July 9, 2026.

He warned that the violence could spread to adjoining communities unless security agencies intervened urgently.

Kana consequently called on the Assembly to condemn the attacks and urge relevant security agencies to deploy more personnel to the troubled areas to restore peace and protect lives and property.

Lawmaker Seeks Relief For Displaced Residents

The legislator also appealed to the Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide humanitarian assistance to displaced residents.

He said affected families urgently needed food, medical supplies and temporary accommodation.

Kana further urged the House Committee on Security and Special Duties to investigate the underlying causes of the crisis and submit its findings to the Assembly.

Responding, the Speaker of the Assembly, Danladi Jatau, described the renewed attacks as unfortunate and urged Governor Abdullahi Sule to direct the Commissioner of Police to increase security deployment to Udege and other affected communities.

Jatau also called on traditional rulers and community leaders to establish peace and reconciliation committees within their communities to strengthen dialogue and peaceful coexistence.

The Speaker appealed to the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to deploy personnel to the troubled areas to complement other security agencies.

He subsequently directed the Clerk of the House to communicate the Assembly’s resolutions to the governor for necessary action.

Several lawmakers, including Ibrahim Abdullahi Sa’ad, Esson Mairiga, Hudu A. Hudu, Musa Ibrahim Abubakar, Solomon Yakubu Akwashiki and Ibrahim Peter Akwe, supported the motion.

They also called for increased deployment of security personnel to communities facing similar security challenges across Nasarawa State.