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What Can He Do Now? – Kwankwaso Knocks Ganduje Over NDC Ticket ‘Dead On Arrival’ Remark

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Former Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso
Former Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) vice-presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has fired back at the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, over a declaration that his party’s 2027 ticket is dead on arrival.

Naija News reports that Ganduje, while speaking at a public event in Kano State, said the NDC’s Peter Obi and Kwankwaso presidential ticket stands no chance of winning Kano State in the 2027 general election.

Ganduje asserted that Obi and Atiku do not have the grassroots structure and regional appeal required to “penetrate the North”

The former APC chairman also raised concerns over the growing number of political parties in the country, calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to raise the bar for party registration.

He argued that only political parties with functional structures, clear ideologies and broad national reach should be recognised by the electoral body.

In response, Kwankwaso, during an interview on News Central TV, pointed out that Ganduje was defeated when he was governor, adding that he cannot do anything now.

He said, “Ganduje has no reason to make that statement. We supported him in 2015. In 2023 we defeated him and if he could not do anything when he was governor, what can he do now?”

 

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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