‘Buhari Is Supposed To Send Him To Jail’ – Kenneth Okonkwo’s Harsh Attack About Atiku Resurfaces Online

A viral video of Nollywood actor cum politician, Kenneth Okonkwo, previously attacking the 2027 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has resurfaced online.

Naija News reports that the 2023 throwback video resurfaced online a few weeks after Atiku appointed Okonkwo as his official spokesperson ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

In the viral Channels Television interview, Okonkwo slammed Atiku over allegations relating to consultancy payments and special purpose vehicles.

According to him, the late former President Muhammadu Buhari was supposed to have jailed Atiku, adding that he is unaware why the former vice president still has a presidential ambition.

He said, “Atiku has confessed that he used special purpose vehicles to create phoney companies for which he paid consultancy fees, and from which the consultancy fees were paid back to him.

“He said it openly. His voice is there. Buhari is supposed to send him to jail.

“The two people that deserve prison, I don’t know what they are looking for in the presidency.”

Kenneth Okonkwo also criticised Atiku’s response to allegations surrounding the Achimugu controversy, saying, “Nobody has sued him for defamation, libel or slander.

“These are issues that the candidates themselves and their parties have controversially said do not exist.

“Atiku was asked about the issue of Achimugu by the BBC. You know what he said? ‘We’ve passed over that.’ He offered no defence.”