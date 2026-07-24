Katsina Rep Dumps APC For PDP

The lawmaker representing Bindawa/Mani Federal Constituency of Katsina State in the House of Representatives, Ahmed Yusuf Doro, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News reports that Doro’s defection was announced during Thursday’s plenary after the Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, read a letter in which the lawmaker formally notified the chamber of his decision.

In the letter dated July 18, 2026, Doro said he arrived at the decision after wide consultations with members of his constituency and a careful assessment of the political platform he believed would best support effective representation.

The lawmaker said his move to the PDP was aimed at strengthening his ability to serve the people of Bindawa/Mani Federal Constituency.

He maintained that the defection would not affect his commitment to his legislative duties in the 10th House of Representatives.

Doro also thanked the leadership and members of the APC for the support extended to him during his time in the ruling party.

He pledged to continue pursuing initiatives aimed at improving representation and promoting sustainable development in his constituency under the PDP.

The defection took effect from July 18, 2026, in line with the notice submitted to the Speaker.