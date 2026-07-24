Fury, Joshua Face Final Test This Weekend Before British Boxing’s Biggest Fight

After years of failed negotiations, changing promoters and repeated setbacks, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are just days away from finally setting up the biggest fight in British boxing history.

The long-awaited heavyweight clash is now dependent on both men coming through separate comeback bouts this weekend.

Fury steps into the ring today, July 24, against Polish veteran Mariusz Wach in an untelevised 10-round bout at the Max Muay Thai Stadium in Pattaya, Thailand. The 37-year-old faces a vastly experienced opponent who is now 46 and has lost seven of his last 10 fights.

The former world champion tipped the scales at 265lbs, while Wach weighed in at 291.4lbs, making it one of the few occasions Fury has conceded a significant weight advantage.

A defeat for Fury would rank among the biggest shocks in heavyweight boxing, particularly after he returned from retirement in April with a comfortable points victory over Arslanbek Makhmudov following successive losses to Oleksandr Usyk.

Less than 24 hours later, attention shifts nearly 4,000 miles away to Saudi Arabia, where Joshua faces Albanian-born puncher Kristian Prenga on Saturday night, July 25.

Naija News reports that the bout marks Joshua’s first appearance since surviving the car crash in Nigeria last December that claimed the lives of his close friends, Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele.

Joshua, 36, takes a 29-4 record with 26 knockouts into the bout. His opponent, Prenga, owns a 20-1 record and has stopped every one of his 20 victims.

If Fury emerges victorious tonight, the Briton is expected to leave Thailand immediately after his fight and travel by private jet to Saudi Arabia, where he is set to enter the ring for a face-off with Joshua.

Naija News gathered that the contract for the Joshua Vs Fury bout has been signed, but it won’t stand if Fury or Joshua lose or sustain a serious injury this weekend.