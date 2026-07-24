FG Tasks Team Nigeria To Surpass Birmingham 2022 At Commonwealth Games

The Federal Government has challenged Team Nigeria to better its performance at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow as the leadership of the National Sports Commission (NSC) arrived in Scotland to oversee the country’s campaign.

NSC chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko, and director general, Bukola Olopade, travelled to Glasgow on a presidential assignment to ensure Team Nigeria delivers a successful outing at the Games.

The directive followed a send-off ceremony in Abuja, where the President’s message was delivered to the contingent by the Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila. He urged the athletes to compete with determination while assuring them of the Federal Government’s backing and rewards for outstanding performances.

“Go out there, win medals, and wait for a grateful nation to reward you. The President is solidly behind you. He wants you to make Nigeria proud by winning laurels,” Gbajabiamila said.

The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare, also reinforced the government’s expectations, saying the target was to surpass Nigeria’s achievements at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Naija News reports that Team Nigeria recorded its highest achievement in Commonwealth Games history at Birmingham 2022, finishing 7th overall and leading Africa with a total of 35 medals (12 gold, 9 silver, and 14 bronze).

“The President is solidly behind Team Nigeria. The assignment is clear: go to Glasgow, win medals, and make Nigeria proud,” Dare said.

In Glasgow, Dikko is leading Nigeria’s participation in high-level Commonwealth Games Federation meetings and ministerial roundtables as part of efforts to strengthen the country’s sports diplomacy and policy interests.

Olopade, who is serving as Nigeria’s Chef de Mission, is overseeing the team’s daily operations, including logistics, medical services and athlete welfare throughout the competition.

Team Nigeria has a 72-member contingent competing in 10 sports, namely athletics, 3×3 basketball, 3×3 wheelchair basketball, judo, boxing, track cycling, weightlifting, swimming, para powerlifting and para athletics.