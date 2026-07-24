Ekiti: APC Reacts To Supreme Court Judgement Affirming Oyebanji’s Candidacy

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has welcomed the Supreme Court judgment affirming Governor Biodun Oyebanji as the valid candidate of the party for the June 20 governorship election.

The party described the judgment as a victory for internal democracy, the rule of law and the collective decision of APC members in the state.

It also called on members and other stakeholders to unite behind the governor and support his administration’s efforts to improve the lives of the people.

The APC made its position known in a statement issued on Friday by its State Publicity Secretary, Segun Dipe.

The party urged its members “to see the judgment as a call to greater unity and to support the governor as he continued to implement his agenda for shared prosperity”.

Naija News reports that the legal battle was initiated by an APC governorship aspirant, Abimbola Olawunmi, who challenged the outcome of the party’s governorship primary that produced Oyebanji as its candidate.

The case went through the High Court and the Court of Appeal, with both courts upholding Oyebanji’s candidacy.

However, dissatisfied with the decisions, Olawunmi took the matter to the Supreme Court.

In a unanimous judgment delivered on Friday, the apex court dismissed Olawunmi’s appeal and upheld the decision of the Court of Appeal.

Reacting to the verdict, the Ekiti APC said the judgment had brought an end to the legal dispute over the governor’s candidacy.

“The judgment has finally laid to rest all legal issues surrounding the Governor’s candidacy and has further strengthened the legitimacy of the landslide mandate given to him by Ekiti people on June 20,” the party stated.

The ruling party congratulated Oyebanji on what it described as the judicial confirmation of his candidacy.

The APC also praised the governor for remaining calm and focused despite the legal challenge to his emergence as the party’s candidate.

“We congratulate Governor Oyebanji on this judicial affirmation. More importantly, we commend him for his humility and magnanimity throughout this period.

“Despite winning the primaries, winning the election with a landslide, and now having the Supreme Court affirm it, he has remained focused, peaceful, and inclusive,” the party stated.

The APC said the governor had refused to allow the legal battle to distract him from governing the state.

It said Oyebanji had chosen governance over distractions, development over bitterness and inclusiveness over exclusion.

“This is the Oyebanji experiment in action. Power has not changed him. Victory has not made him arrogant. Litigation has not made him vindictive. That is why Ekiti people trust him,” the statement added.

The APC called on its members and supporters to put the legal battle behind them and focus on working together for the development of Ekiti State.

The party said the Supreme Court ruling should serve as an opportunity for greater unity among its members and stakeholders.

It also thanked the judiciary for what it described as upholding justice and protecting democratic principles.

The Ekiti APC further expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu and the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) for their support throughout the process.

The party urged all stakeholders to rally behind Oyebanji as he continues to implement his administration’s agenda for what it described as shared prosperity in the state.