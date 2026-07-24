2027: PFN Rejects Muslim-Muslim Ticket

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has rejected the adoption of a Muslim-Muslim ticket for elective offices ahead of the 2027 general elections, insisting that Nigeria’s religious and ethnic diversity should be reflected in its political leadership.

Naija News reports that the Christian body stated this in a communiqué issued after its National Executive Council meeting and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr Sylvanus Ukafia.

The position comes after the All Progressives Congress (APC) adopted President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, both Muslims, for the 2027 presidential election.

PFN said while it remained committed to Nigeria’s unity and stability, it believed inclusive governance was necessary to promote trust and a sense of belonging among citizens.

‘Nigeria’s diversity should reflect in leadership’

The fellowship said, “The National Executive Council, NEC, of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), at its duly convened meeting, has carefully considered recent developments affecting the nation and wishes to make the following resolutions known to the Nigerian public.

“The PFN reiterates its unwavering commitment to the unity, peace, and progress of Nigeria. We remain convinced that our nation can only flourish where justice, equity, the rule of law, and respect for the Constitution prevail.

“The PFN does not support the adoption of a Muslim-Muslim ticket for elective public office. Nigeria is a multi-religious and multi-ethnic nation whose diversity should be reflected in its leadership. Inclusive governance promotes national unity, mutual trust, and a sense of belonging among all citizens.”

The body maintained that political arrangements should take into consideration Nigeria’s plural nature and avoid creating perceptions of exclusion among religious groups.

PFN Opposes Restrictions On Preaching

The fellowship also kicked against any proposed legislation or policy capable of restricting Christian preaching.

It said it “strongly opposes any law or policy that seeks to ban or unduly restrict Christian preaching.”

According to the PFN, such legislation would be “inconsistent with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which guarantees every citizen the freedom of thought, conscience, religion, expression, and peaceful assembly.”

The fellowship acknowledged the authority of government to introduce lawful measures aimed at maintaining public order but warned that such regulations should not be used to suppress religious freedom.

It said, “While the PFN supports lawful regulation necessary to preserve public order, such regulation must never become an instrument for suppressing legitimate religious expression or infringing upon fundamental human rights.

“We respectfully call upon all arms and levels of government to uphold the Constitution, protect the rights of every Nigerian regardless of faith, and ensure that no legislation discriminates against any religious community.”

The PFN also appealed to Christians across the country to remain peaceful and law-abiding while exercising their constitutional rights.

It urged believers to remain “peaceful, prayerful, law-abiding, and steadfast. We must continue to demonstrate the love of Christ while exercising our constitutional rights responsibly and without violence or provocation.”

The fellowship further called for sustained dialogue between the government, religious organisations and civil society groups on issues capable of threatening national unity.

“We encourage sincere dialogue among government, religious leaders, and civil society in addressing issues capable of threatening our national cohesion. Nigeria’s diversity should be regarded as a strength to be nurtured rather than a source of division.

“The PFN remains committed to praying for our nation and working with all stakeholders to build a peaceful, just, and prosperous Nigeria where every citizen enjoys equal protection under the law,” the statement added.