VIDEO: Enugu Air Aircraft Veers Off Runway At Benin Airport

An Enugu Air aircraft on Thursday experienced a runway excursion after landing at the Benin Airport, the airline has confirmed.

Naija News reports that the carrier said all passengers and crew members on board the aircraft were safely evacuated, with no injuries or casualties recorded.

Enugu Air disclosed this in an official statement issued after the incident, adding that the aircraft had been secured while relevant aviation authorities had been notified.

The airline said an assessment had commenced to determine the condition of the aircraft and establish the circumstances surrounding the runway excursion.

It stated, “Enugu Air wishes to inform the public that one of our aircraft operating into Benin experienced a runway excursion after landing today.

“We confirm that all passengers and crew have safely disembarked and there were no injuries or casualties.

“The aircraft has been secured and the relevant aviation authorities have been notified in line with established procedures. An assessment of the aircraft and the circumstances surrounding the occurrence is currently underway.”

Enugu Air also warned that the incident could lead to temporary adjustments to some of its flight schedules.

According to the carrier, passengers affected by any schedule changes would be contacted directly and offered the necessary assistance.

“As a result, there may be temporary adjustments to some flight schedules. Passengers affected by any changes will be contacted directly and provided with the necessary assistance,” the airline said.

Reassuring passengers of its commitment to operational safety, Enugu Air added, “The safety of our passengers, crew, and operations remains our highest priority. We appreciate your understanding and will continue to provide updates through our official communication channels.”