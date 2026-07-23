‘I Was So Embarrassed’ – Ubi Franklin Opens Up On Suicide Attempt On Third Mainland Bridge

Nigerian music artist manager, Ubi Franklin, has recalled an attempted suicide on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State after the crash of his marriage to Nollywood actress cum ex-wife, Lilian Esoro.

Naija News reports that Ubi made the revelation in a video shared on his Instagram page, while educating his fans through his life story.

Speaking about his marriage to Lilian, Ubi Franklin said he got depressed and embarrassed after their separation.

According to him, he went through some crazy, depressing periods but later realised that not every love story ends the way one had imagined.

Ubi Franklin, who said he attempted suicide several times, explained that he once drove to the Third Mainland Bridge to commit suicide before being rescued by his cousin brother, Omini Stitches.

He said, “I went through some crazy depressing positions. I remember one time I bought a red CL, and I drove that car to the third Mainland bridge to go and commit suicide.

“The only luck I had was my cousin brother Omini Stitches that came to saved me. Several times I had tried to commit suicide, Omini saved me. Because I was so embarrassed, I don’t know what to do. I felt like what have I done to deserve all of this. I have a good career going for myself. I have like the biggest artist in the country at the time. Everything was fine, so I just felt like it was time for me to settle down.

“So, sometimes I always feel like this relationship did not work it was just meant to be that way. Till today I can’t really explain exactly what transpired, but we’re now very good friends. We co-parent very well, we celebrate events of our son. So sometimes, I have always believed that regardless of all the pain, the best result that I got from that was my son. And she’s still doing very well. Any opportunity I ever have to support her, I always do it to the fullest and I pray that she continues doing well. The lesson I want you to learn from this is, I don’t want you to think that when something happens sometimes with the human being, you have to hate the human being. No, that’s not the case. Sometimes it is just an opportunity for you to learn from the process and keep it moving.”