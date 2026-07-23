Governor, Serving Lawmakers, Other Top Dignitaries Join Wike To Attend Daughter’s Graduation In UK

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, and other top dignitaries, including federal lawmakers and chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), were in attendance on Wednesday at the graduation ceremony of Jazmyne, the daughter of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reports that Jazmyne had bagged a Bachelor of Laws (Upper Second-Class Honours) at the University of Southampton, United Kingdom (UK).

The FCT Minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, in a post shared on his Facebook Page, said Wike, alongside his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Wike, as well as other dignitaries, attended the ceremony where his daughter formally graduated from the UK university.

Also present were PDP 2027 Presidential Candidate, Prof Sandy Onor, PDP BoT Chairman, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, Deputy National Chairman (South), Aaron Chukwuemeka, and APC governorship candidate in Rivers State, Hon. Kingsley Chinda.

Others were the Executive Director of Projects for the South-South Development Commission, Hon Marcus Nle Ejii; House of Reps member representing Ahoada West/Ogba-Egbema/Ndoni Federal Constituency of Rivers State, Hon Victor Obuzor; and publisher of This Nigeria Newspapers, Eric Osagie.

In other news, Wike has stated that he is ready to resign if his critics can prove that some of his road construction projects do not exist.

He dared anyone to go on national television within 48 hours and show evidence that his administration did not award 317 kilometres of roads across the Satellite towns within the FCT, with 221 kilometres already completed.

The minister threw the challenge on Friday during the commissioning of the reconstructed Arab/ Gbazango road in Kubwa, Bwari Area Council.