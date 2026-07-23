Tinubu’s Utmost Attention To Insecurity Led To Release Of Oyo Pupils, Teachers – Akpabio

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has said President Bola Tinubu’s utmost attention to the challenges of insecurity bedevilling the country led to the recent release of school pupils and teachers in Orire Local Government, Oyo State.

Naija News reports that Akpabio made the remark on Wednesday while receiving, on a courtesy visit, members of the Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria, led by its National President, Lima Ahmed, at the National Assembly.

In a statement by the Special Assistant on Media to the Senate President, Jackson Udom, Akpabio assured Nigerians that the Tinubu-led administration will do all within its powers to ensure that the problem of insecurity becomes a thing of the past.

Akpabio was quoted as saying, “On behalf of the Nigerian Senate, I welcome you to the National Assembly. I am equally very happy to receive you in my office.

“As Nigerians, we are all aware of the insecurity challenges we are currently facing, and all I can say is that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is giving the situation his utmost attention, and that is what led to the recent release of the schoolchildren who were abducted in Oyo State.

“The current administration is doing a whole lot, and I can assure you that very soon, the issue of insecurity would be a thing of the past. Don’t rely on what you hear or see on social media; they are not a true reflection of what is happening in our country.”