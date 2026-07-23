‘I’m Clearing The Mess They Created’ – Tinubu Hits Atiku Again (Video)

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday mocked the African Democratic Congress (ADC) 2027 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over the fallout of the privatisation carried out when he served as the Vice President to President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Speaking during a thank-you visit by some Northeast stakeholders and Governors following his nomination of Vice President Kashim Shettima as his 2027 running mate, Tinubu said the former administration failed to pay the pension of those affected when the government privatized government investment in public entities.

Tinubu, however, added that his government has corrected that error and affected pensioners are getting their dues now.

Naija News reports that he vowed to continue the reforms initiated by his administration, noting that Nigeria must leverage on unity in diversity.

“Someone among my prospective opponents privatized government investment in public entities but forgot to pay the pension. I’m clearing the pensioners now, so clearing the mess they created, but I won’t complain,” President Tinubu said during the visit.

Meanwhile, an aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe, has disclosed that the United States President is now aware of court documents relating to President Bola Tinubu’s alleged past legal records in the US.

Naija News earlier reported that a Washington-based lobbying company, Von Batten-Montague-York L.C., had disclosed that it has begun circulating United States Department of Justice records relating to a decades-old civil forfeiture case involving President Bola Tinubu to officials of the Donald Trump administration and members of Congress.

The firm said the documents were being provided to administration officials, lawmakers and senior congressional aides as part of efforts to draw attention to allegations contained in filings made by US authorities during an investigation in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Speaking via his 𝕏 account on Wednesday, Ibe alleged that Tinubu’s 60-page US Department of Justice files on alleged heroin trafficking and the forfeiture of $460,000 had been brought to Trump’s attention through a US lobbying firm, Batten Von.