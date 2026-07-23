‘It Appears Dubious At Best’ – Timi Frank Asks Tinubu To Publish Trump’s Letter

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has challenged the Presidency to publish the letter reportedly sent by United States President Donald Trump to President Bola Tinubu.

Frank said the letter, which has been presented by the Federal Government as a major diplomatic achievement, was merely a routine correspondence acknowledging Nigeria’s cooperation with the United States on security matters.

He also questioned the authenticity of the letter, insisting that any genuine communication from the American President should carry the official White House seal and Trump’s signature.

“The letter is not from the White House. If it doesn’t have the White House seal and the signature of the President of the United States, it appears dubious at best,” Frank said in a statement.

Frank argued that even if the letter was genuine, it should not be interpreted as an endorsement of Tinubu’s leadership or his administration.

He said the communication only recognised Nigeria’s efforts to work with the United States in tackling insecurity.

“The letter only commended Nigeria for partnering with the United States in addressing insecurity. That is the only reason President Trump may have written it.

“It was not an endorsement of President Tinubu’s leadership, his economic policies or his administration. It did not say the Trump administration is backing President Tinubu or supporting him for any election in Nigeria.

“The Presidency is only trying to change the narrative by presenting it as something more than it is,” he said.

Naija News reports that the former APC spokesman challenged the Presidency to make the letter public and allow Nigerians to examine its contents.

Frank Alleges Diversion

Frank also alleged that the publicity surrounding the reported correspondence was an attempt to divert attention from ongoing discussions concerning the release and circulation of documents relating to allegations about Tinubu’s past drug-related matters.

He questioned why the letter, reportedly dated July 6, only became public much later.

According to him, if the correspondence was truly a major political endorsement from Trump, it would have been made public immediately.

Frank described such letters as part of normal diplomatic relations between countries, particularly those working together on security and other strategic interests.

He argued that the exchange of such correspondence should not be mistaken for political support.

The former APC official said the Federal Government’s celebration of the letter suggested that it was seeking international legitimacy and credibility.

“By celebrating this ‘letter’, the government is showing that it is looking for legitimacy and credibility before the international community. If it had confidence in its credibility, it would not make so much of an ordinary diplomatic letter,” he stated.

Frank recalled that former President Muhammadu Buhari was invited to the White House during Trump’s first term, describing the meeting as a more significant diplomatic engagement than a reported letter.

“President Trump invited Buhari when he was President. They stood together and addressed the world.

“If Tinubu believes President Trump is impressed with his administration, then he should visit Trump and stand side by side with him so the world can hear directly what he has achieved,” he said.

Frank also questioned reports that the Federal Government had spent millions of dollars on lobbyists in the United States to improve Nigeria’s image.

He argued that a government with genuine international credibility would have little need to spend huge sums on reputation management abroad.

He further said the United States had consistently promoted democracy, the rule of law, electoral integrity and human rights.

“The United States will never support a government that is corrupt, cannot protect the lives of its citizens, or is tyrannical. America will always stand for democracy, election integrity and the protection of lives.

“Nigerians should not be deceived by the celebration of this ‘letter’,” he said.

Frank added that the US remained committed to supporting Nigeria’s efforts to tackle insecurity, protect electoral integrity and strengthen democratic values.

However, he stressed that such cooperation should not be interpreted as an endorsement of the Tinubu administration.

Frank maintained that questions surrounding the release of court documents relating to allegations about Tinubu’s past drug-related case remained matters of public interest.

He warned that such issues should not be overshadowed by what he described as attempts by the government to gain political advantage from a routine diplomatic exchange.

The former APC spokesman therefore challenged the Tinubu administration to publish the purported letter allegedly signed by Trump.

He said making the document public would allow Nigerians to independently assess its content and determine whether it amounted to a political endorsement or was simply a diplomatic message on security cooperation.