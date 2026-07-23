Your Reference To My Leg Condition Is A Sham – Former Ally Blasts Kwankwaso

A former political ally of the vice presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Kwankwaso, Senator Rufai Sani Hanga has stated that he is healthy enough to contest for political office.

He slammed Kwankwaso over what he described as flimsy reasons for denying him the opportunity to contest for any political office.

Naija News reports that Hanga, who spoke during a radio programme in Kano, claimed that he is healthier than Kwankwaso.

He insisted that Kwankwaso’s constant reference to the condition of his leg is nothing but a sham, adding that he is two years younger than the NDC vice presidential candidate.

He said, “How can Kwankwaso cite my age and health condition to deny me the chance to contest for the position of deputy governor or my Senate seat?”

He boasted that, “As of today, I’m healthier than Kwankwaso. His frequent references to my leg condition are nothing but a sham that cannot stand. Let me tell you, on age, he is two years older than I am.”

Senator Hanga explained that his leg problem does not, in any way, affect his legislative duties, adding, “If he is talking about my age, how old was he when he became governor, and how old is he now as a vice-presidential candidate?”