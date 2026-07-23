Problem Of Rivers Is Fubara, Not Wike – Ewor

Former Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman, Robinson Ewor, has accused Governor Siminalayi Fubara of being the problem of Rivers State.

Naija News reports that Fubara on Wednesday announced that his feud with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, has come to an end and that he would now embrace the Rainbow Coalition propagated by Wike.

Speaking during an appearance on Arise Television, Ewor claimed that a wrong perception was presented to the people of Rivers State when the war between Wike and Fubara started.

He said, “Perception is different from reality. What I knew then and what I know now are two different things. Then, the perception was that Wike didn’t allow the governor, Fubara, to function.

“Today, we have come to realize that the problem of the state wasn’t Wike, it was the inability of Sim, the Governor himself, to be open to the people of Rivers.

“When the war started, what was presented to us was that Wike doesn’t allow the governor to do his work, that was what they presented to Rivers people.

“But Today that story has changed, even ourselves we have realized that Wike wasn’t stopping the governor from discharging his duties, so the information we had then and what we have now are two different things.

“The fact before Rivers people then and the facts before we the supporters of Fubara Today are not the same facts.”